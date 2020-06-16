William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for RealPage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for RealPage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.37 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in RealPage by 29.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter worth $21,241,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter worth $30,710,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 660,283 shares of company stock worth $42,056,781. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

