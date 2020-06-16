Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.