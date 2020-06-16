Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WNEB. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. Insiders purchased a total of 13,323 shares of company stock valued at $75,143 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

