West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $142,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.05. 32,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,649. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $221.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

