Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 262.90% from the stock’s previous close.

KZR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KZR opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.11. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 889,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 520.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

