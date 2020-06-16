Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 96,039 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96,039 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $77,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $377.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.63 and a 200-day moving average of $326.28. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

