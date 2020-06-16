Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 69,980 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $85,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,163,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 321,603 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 181,726 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $5,360,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

A number of research firms have commented on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.