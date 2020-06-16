Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 352,744 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.61% of Irhythm Technologies worth $79,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

IRTC opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.42. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,398,538.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,242.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,338 shares of company stock worth $19,246,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

