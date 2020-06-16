Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 226,453 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226,453 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.58% of TopBuild worth $85,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

