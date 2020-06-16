Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.97% of CTS worth $72,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CTS by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 684,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CTS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 357,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CTS by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 94,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CTS opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.04. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

