Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.75% of XP worth $79,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XP during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XP during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of XP opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.79 million for the quarter.

XP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

