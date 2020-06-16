Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 54,652 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $66,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nordson by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,059,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

NDSN opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

