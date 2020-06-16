Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $87.49 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 719,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,423,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $155.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $145.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.