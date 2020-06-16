Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.26% of Belden worth $68,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Belden by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.78. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $61.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.