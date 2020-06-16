Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.30% of Graphic Packaging worth $78,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,301,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,681,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,646,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after buying an additional 541,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 510,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 456,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

