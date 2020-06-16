Wellington Management Group LLP Has $83.27 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,626,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.86% of Revance Therapeutics worth $83,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after buying an additional 261,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

