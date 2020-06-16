Wellington Management Group LLP Has $76.81 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Crown worth $76,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crown by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 460,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crown by 152.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 353.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Crown by 12.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 769,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.