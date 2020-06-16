Wellington Management Group LLP Has $75.93 Million Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.16% of Cardtronics worth $75,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 233,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the period.

CATM opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,989.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $321,923 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

