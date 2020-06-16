Wellington Management Group LLP Has $68.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $68,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

