Wellington Management Group LLP Has $66.94 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.37% of Viper Energy Partners worth $66,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 474.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

VNOM opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

