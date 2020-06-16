Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,905 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.35% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $85,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,569,000 after purchasing an additional 428,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,024,000 after purchasing an additional 653,090 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $155,379,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,367,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,458,000 after purchasing an additional 188,269 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

