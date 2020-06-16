Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,952 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.12% of American Woodmark worth $89,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

AMWD opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

