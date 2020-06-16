Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $89,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.