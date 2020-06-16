Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $81,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

