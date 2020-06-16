Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.54% of CNO Financial Group worth $81,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after buying an additional 2,737,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after buying an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 656,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNO. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

