Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,032,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.53% of Carpenter Technology worth $88,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,364,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after buying an additional 375,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 303.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, VP James D. Dee purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,250 shares of company stock worth $355,735. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.