Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 444,102 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,102 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.02% of Rogers worth $88,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $183.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.