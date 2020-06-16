Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 303,569 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,569 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $80,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,036.17 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

