Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 180,566 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.54% of Saia worth $67,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Saia by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

