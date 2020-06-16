Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.51% of Trupanion worth $86,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,585,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,853,000 after buying an additional 175,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 770,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,516 shares of company stock worth $1,632,167. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

TRUP stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -731.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

