Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 90,780 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.11% of TriMas worth $81,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

