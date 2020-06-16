Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 6,197 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $82,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

