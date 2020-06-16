Wedbush Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $68.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

Shares of LEN opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

