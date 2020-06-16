Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Groupon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the coupon company will earn ($3.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Groupon by 186.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,017,240 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after buying an additional 41,664,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Groupon by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Groupon by 92.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,303 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 359,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Groupon by 108.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 3,095,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

