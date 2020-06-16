Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.10 million.

