Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WVE. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

