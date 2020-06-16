Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 14th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $336.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.