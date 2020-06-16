Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 14th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $336.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.