Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.02. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,937. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.