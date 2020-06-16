Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

WTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Watford from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. Research analysts expect that Watford will post -11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maamoun Rajeh acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watford during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Watford by 601.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Watford by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

