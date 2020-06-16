Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 741,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

WCN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.48. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.