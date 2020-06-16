Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $800.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

