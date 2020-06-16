Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $333.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

