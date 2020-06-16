Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Short Interest Update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 14th total of 13,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

