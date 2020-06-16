VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Main First Bank started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

