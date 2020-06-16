Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Vitasoy International has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Vitasoy International Company Profile
