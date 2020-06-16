Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.53% of Vistra Energy worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

