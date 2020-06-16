Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Major Shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Sells 650,000 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $15,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $314.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3,634.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

