Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

