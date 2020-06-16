Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Price

Headlines about SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SalMar ASA earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS SALRF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

SALRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

