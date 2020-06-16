Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verint Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verint Systems by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 527,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

